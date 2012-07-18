Northern Trust Corp (NTRS.O) said Wednesday second-quarter net income surged 18 percent on higher custody and fund administration fees.

The Chicago-based custody bank said net income rose to $179.6 million, or 73 cents a share, from $152 million, or 62 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue was $988.5 million, up from $945 million in the year-ago period.

(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)