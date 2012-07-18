Phillips 66's profit misses on lower refining margins
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
Northern Trust Corp (NTRS.O) said Wednesday second-quarter net income surged 18 percent on higher custody and fund administration fees.
The Chicago-based custody bank said net income rose to $179.6 million, or 73 cents a share, from $152 million, or 62 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue was $988.5 million, up from $945 million in the year-ago period.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.
NEW YORK Asset manager Apollo Global Management LLC reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Friday as sturdy financial markets buoyed its buyout investments.