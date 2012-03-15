Van rental company Northgate Plc (NTG.L) said its full-year profit would be towards the lower end of current market estimates due to soft demand for vehicle hiring in the UK and Spain.

Shares of the British company, which also said tough market conditions will continue into fiscal year 2013, were trading down 5 percent at 225.5 pence at 0918 GMT on Thursday.

The stock, which had gained about 24 percent through the year to Wednesday, was the top percentage loser on the London Stock Exchange.

"The reduction in vehicles on hire largely occurred towards the end of December and was due partly to the reduction in the level of our customers' business activities," Northgate, which rents vans to construction, distribution and retail companies, said in a statement.

Vehicle utilization rate for the four months ended February fell to 88 percent in both the UK and Spain, compared with about 90 percent for the six months ended October, 2011.

"The Christmas period return of vehicles was not followed by the normal seasonal recovery in the new year," Oriel Securities analyst Hector Forsythe said.

The analyst said Northgate's rental revenue and profit would be lower in fiscal 2013 due to a smaller fleet.

Northgate had been cutting its fleet due to weak demand and selling vehicles in an effort to reduce debt.

The company's net debt was 415 million pounds as of February 29, down 22 percent from the end of April 2011.

Its UK and Spain fleet totaled 92,600 at the end of February, down 7 percent from October 2011.

"Ultimately the size of the fleet will determine the amount of profit the group can generate," Jefferies analyst Joe Spooner said. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)