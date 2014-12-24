'I Am Not Madame Bovary' wins best film at Asian Film Awards
HONG KONG, Chinese film "I Am Not Madame Bovary" took home three awards at the 11th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong on Tuesday, winning best film, best cinematographer and best actress.
LOS ANGELES The Sony Pictures comedy "The Interview" will play in more than 200 theaters, a spokesperson said Tuesday, after the studio decided to do a limited release with independent exhibitors on Christmas Day.
Sony Pictures scrapped a wide release last week after the biggest movie theater chains said they would not screen the film over security concerns made by hackers incensed by the film's story line about a plan to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Ken Wills)
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - This is what makes Disney such a powerhouse.
AUSTIN, Texas The new documentary "Trophy" opens in a sprawling corner of South Africa run by John Hume, who is praised by some as protecting the continent's rhinos from extinction and vilified by others for trying to turn the animals into cash spinners.