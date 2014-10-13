North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un holds up his ballot during the fifth session of the 12th Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang in this April 13, 2012 file photo released by the North's KCNA on April 14, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

SEOUL North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a residential district and a science academy, state media reported early on Tuesday, ending a lengthy absence from public view that had fueled speculation over his health and grip on power in the secretive country.

The report of Kim's appearances could not be independently verified by Reuters, and pictures were not immediately available. North Korean state TV had not yet begun its daily broadcast early on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Kim had not appeared in public since attending a concert with his wife on Sept. 3, missing an important political anniversary on Friday as well as a recent session of the country's parliament.

The KCNA story was dated Tuesday, but did not specify which day he made the visits. It also did not mention Kim's lengthy absence from public view.

The report, which was typical of the state media's chronicling of Kim's activities, said he "gave field guidance" to the new Wisong Scientists Residential District and visited the newly built Natural Energy Institute of the State Academy of Sciences.

"Our scientists are patriots who are devoting all their lives to building a rich and powerful nation," Kim was quoted as saying.

The state media report of Kim's activities may be aimed at dispelling rumors outside the country and to ease any concern inside the North and its military following an exchange of gunfire on Friday between North and South Korea, an analyst said.

"He's the military leader, and there was military action a few days ago," said An Chan-il, who served in the North's army as a junior officer before defecting to the South in 1979, and now heads a private think tank on North Korea in Seoul.

"There was likely concern inside the North's military as well as among the public," which would be eased by Kim's reappearance, he said.

North Korean officials had denied that Kim's public absence since early September was health-related. Officials in both the United States and South Korea had said recently that there were no indications Kim was in political trouble.

A source with access to the North's leadership told Reuters on Thursday that Kim was in firm control of the country but had hurt his leg taking part in a military drill.

Kim, who has visibly gained weight since coming to power after his father died of a heart attack in 2011, had been seen walking with a limp since an event with officials in July.

Speculation that Kim's unusually long absence from public view may be due to ill health was fueled by a North Korean television report late last month that said he was suffering from "discomfort".

Some North Korea watchers had also suggested that Kim may have been sidelined in a power struggle.

His prolonged absence from the public was not the first. In June 2012, six months after coming to power, state media failed to report on or photograph him for 23 days. He reappeared the next month, visiting a dolphinarium.

