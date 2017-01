File Photo: Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shinzo Abe attends a debate with rival party leaders ahead of July 10 upper house election in Tokyo, Japan, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday the launch of a North Korean missile that landed in or near Japanese waters was a grave threat to Japan's security and that Tokyo had protested strongly.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its western region in to the sea off its east coast early on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of launches in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

