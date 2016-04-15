BEIJING China's official Xinhua news agency said on Friday that North Korea's firing of an intermediate range ballistic missile was, despite its failure, the country's latest example of saber-rattling.

“The firing of a mid-range ballistic missile on Friday by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), though failed, marks the latest in a string of saber-rattling that, if unchecked, will lead the country to nowhere," it said in an English language commentary.

China is North Korea's most important economic and diplomatic backer, but it has been angered by Pyongyang's nuclear tests and rocket launches in the face of United Nations sanctions that China has also backed.

The failed launch follows the North's fourth nuclear test in January and a long-range rocket launch in February.

