TOKYO Japan's ambassador in charge of Russo-Japanese relations said on Wednesday he had shared concerns over North Korea's latest missile launch with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.

"We exchanged views on North Korea's ballistic missile launch and shared our concerns," Chikahito Harada told reporters.

"We've agreed to cooperate closely at such occasions as U.N. Security Council meetings."

North Korea launched what appeared to be an intermediate-range missile on Wednesday to a high altitude in the direction of Japan before it plunged into the sea, military officials said, a technological advance for the isolated state after several test failures.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie)