SEOUL North Korea fired a second missile on Wednesday that appears to be an intermediate-range Musudan, South Korea's military said, after South Korean and U.S. officials said an earlier launch had failed.

The South Korean and U.S. officials said the earlier launch that failed was also likely a Musudan launched from North Korea's east coast. It was not clear if the second launch, about two hours later, was successful.

(Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park)