SEOUL South Korea's presidential office said on Wednesday it will hold a national security meeting to discuss North Korea's latest missile launches, soon after Pyongyang launched two intermediate-range missiles.

Jeong Yeon-guk, a spokesman for the presidential office, said the meeting was scheduled for later on Wednesday morning and would be headed by the president's chief adviser for national security.

