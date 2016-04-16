North Korea leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he visits Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan province for the testing of a new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)... REUTERS/KCNA

UNITED NATIONS The United Nations Security Council on Friday condemned North Korea's failed ballistic missile launch, warning that it was a "clear violation" of U.N. resolutions and the council could take further punitive measures against Pyongyang.

Experts believe North Korea attempted to launch an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Friday in defiance of U.N. sanctions.

"The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the firing of a ballistic missile by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on April 15," the council said in a statement, using North Korea's official name.

"Although the DPRK's ballistic missile launch was a failure, this attempt constituted a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions," it said.

The launch, on North Korea's so-called Day of the Sun which marks the birthday of the country's founder Kim Il-sung, followed its fourth nuclear test in January and a long-range rocket launch in February, which led to new U.N. sanctions.

The council said it "would continue to closely monitor the situation and take further significant measures in line with (its) previously expressed determination."

