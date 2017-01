Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) meets South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-Se (L) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida (R) talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-Se (L) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi while they wait for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-Se while they wait for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING China opposes North Korea's nuclear missile program as well as any words or deeds that cause tension on the Korean peninsula, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on Wednesday.

The comments were carried on the website of China's foreign ministry. They follow North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile from a submarine earlier on Wednesday that flew about 500 km (310 miles) towards Japan.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)