WASHINGTON The United States strongly condemned North Korea on Tuesday for test firing three ballistic missiles, saying the launches and other recent tests violated U.N. Security Council resolutions on North Korea's ballistic missile program.

"This provocation only serves to increase the international community's resolve to countering the DPRK's prohibited activities," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

"North Korea is isolated like never before," he added. "The international community is united like never before and hopefully that will lead to a situation where North Korea makes a strategic decision to come out of the shadows of the international community and try to rejoin the international community."

