(This story has been corrected to change 'decentralization' to 'denuclearisation' in headline and first paragraph)

BEIJING China urged North Korea on Wednesday to honor its commitment to denuclearisation and called on Pyongyang to stop taking any action that could cause a deterioration of the situation on the Korean peninsula.

China's Foreign Ministry made the comments on a statement on its website.

North Korea said it successfully tested a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device on Wednesday, claiming a significant advance in its strike capability and setting off alarm bells among its neighbors.

