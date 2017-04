BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Beijing did not have advance knowledge of North Korea's test of a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device, adding that it firmly opposes Pyongyang's action.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a daily news briefing that China would work with the international community on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

