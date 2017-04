SEOUL South Korea's military has heightened its cyber security alert level, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said on Friday, after Seoul decided to restart propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts against Pyongyang in response to North's fourth nuclear test.

Yonhap said the military had increased its cyber defense agents deployment.

South Korea's defense ministry is not available for immediate comments.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Michael Perry; Editing by)