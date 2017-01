REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a fire drill of ballistic rockets by Hwasong artillery units of the KPA Strategic Force, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 6, 2016.

SEOUL North Korea is always ready for an additional nuclear test at any time, South Korea's defense ministry said on Monday.

"North Korea has a tunnel where it can conduct an additional nuclear test," Moon Sang-gyun, a spokesman at the South Korean defense ministry, told a news briefing.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported earlier that North Korea has completed preparations for another nuclear test, citing South Korean government sources who said the North may use a previously unused tunnel at its mountainous test site.

