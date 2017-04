SEOUL South Korea said on Monday its chief nuclear negotiator planned to meet his U.S. and Japanese counterparts on Wednesday and the next day, he would meet China's nuclear envoy in Beijing.

South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement a scheduled meeting between South Korea, the United States and Japan was expected to involve deep discussion of various options to respond to North Korea's nuclear test last week.

