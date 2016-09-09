BRUSSELS North Korea's latest nuclear test is a violation of United Nations resolutions and a threat to peace in Asia, the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Friday.

North Korea "must abide by its obligations and abandon all its nuclear weapons and existing nuclear program in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner," Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

"This is another direct violation of (North Korea's)international obligations not to produce or test nuclear weapons, as determined by multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, and a grave threat to peace and security of the entire region and beyond," Mogherini said.

North Korea conducted its fifth and most powerful nuclear test on Friday and said it had mastered the ability to mount a warhead on a ballistic missile.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott)