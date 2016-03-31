Ko Yun-hwa (L), Administrator of Korea Meteorological Administration, points at where seismic waves observed in South Korea came from, during a media briefing at Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

BRUSSELS The European Union on Thursday expanded trade and financial sanctions on North Korea, following up on harsh new measures imposed by the U.N. Security Council earlier this month.

The extension follows a nuclear test carried out by North Korea in January.

The EU's External Action Service, which oversees the bloc's policy in international affairs, said the new sanctions extended export and import bans on items that could help build up capacity of North Korea's armed forces.

The 28-nation EU also expanded financial sanctions against North Korea, including a new asset freeze on government entities linked to Pyongyang's nuclear or ballistic missile programs.

The EU first imposed sanctions on North Korea in 2006.

