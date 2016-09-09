ZURICH The U.N. nuclear watchdog said Friday's nuclear test by North Korea was a "clear violation of numerous United Nations Security Council resolutions" and disregarded repeated demands from the international community.

"It is a deeply troubling and regrettable act," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano said in a video on the IAEA's website.

He added that the IAEA is ready to resume verification activities in North Korea once a political agreement had been reached among the countries concerned.

North Korea conducted its fifth nuclear test on Friday, setting off a blast that was more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, and said it had mastered the ability to mount a warhead on a ballistic missile.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)