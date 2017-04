Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during the lower house session of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday the nation would make a firm response to North Korea's challenge against nuclear non-proliferation, calling its latest nuclear test a threat to Japan's security.

Abe, speaking to reporters, said Japan absolutely could not tolerate North Korea's nuclear testing.

North Korea said it had successfully conducted a test of a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device on Wednesday morning.

