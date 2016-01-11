SEOUL South Korea said on Monday that the government would impose tougher entry restrictions to a joint factory park run with North Korea, limiting its workforce staying in the park to "minimum necessary level" from Jan. 12.

The spokesman at South Korea's Unification Ministry told a news briefing that the government took a stronger measure to protect its citizens, after North Korea conducted its fourth nuclear test last week and South Korea in response restarted loudspeakers blaring propaganda against Pyongyang.

