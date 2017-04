SEOUL North Korea has started loudspeaker broadcasts against the South on their shared border, the South's Yonhap News Agency said on Friday, an apparent countermeasure against Seoul's propaganda loudspeaker campaign.

Taking a step that has angered North Korea in the past, Seoul decided to resume its propaganda broadcasts against Pyongyang after North Korea this week announced that it had successfully tested a hydrogen nuclear device.

