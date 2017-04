A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's nuclear test, in Seoul, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korea's intelligence agency said a device North Korea tested on Wednesday may not have been a hydrogen nuclear bomb, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported.

South Korea's meteorological agency said separately that it had not detected any radiation after North Korea said it successfully conducted a hydrogen nuclear test.

