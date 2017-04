Japan Meteorological Agency's earthquake and tsunami observations division director Yohei Hasegawa points at a graph of ground motion waveform data observed today in Japan during a news conference at the Japan Meteorological Agency in Tokyo on implications that an earthquake... REUTERS/Issei Kato

WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said it condemned any violation of U.N. resolutions after North Korea said on Wednesday it had successfully conducted a test of a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device.

North Korea, under U.N. sanctions for its nuclear and missile program, previously conducted three nuclear tests - in 2006, 2009 and 2013.

The State Department urged North Korea to abide by its obligations and commitments.

