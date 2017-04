North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives a New Year's address for 2016 in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by Kyodo January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo/Files

Japan Meteorological Agency's earthquake and tsunami observations division director Yohei Hasegawa points at a graph of ground motion waveform data observed in Japan during a news conference at the Japan Meteorological Agency in Tokyo on implications that an earthquake sourced around North Korea was triggered by an unnatural reason January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan Meteorological Agency's earthquake and tsunami observations division director Yohei Hasegawa points at a location on a map during a news conference at the Japan Meteorological Agency in Tokyo on implications that an earthquake sourced around North Korea was triggered by an unnatural reason January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

North Korean leader Kim Jung Un guides the test fire of a tactical rocket in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 15, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA/Files

SEOUL North Korea said it had successfully conducted a test of a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device on Wednesday morning.

The announcement on North Korean state TV followed detection of a 5.1 magnitude earthquake near its known nuclear test site earlier on Wednesday.

The nuclear test is the fourth by the isolated country, which is under U.S. and UN sanctions for its nuclear and missile programs.

