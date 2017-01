Jason Miller, Senior Communications Advisor to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks with media following a round table meeting with the Republican Leadership Initiative at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York,, U.S., August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON A spokesman for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Friday that North Korea's nuclear test was an example of the "catastrophic failures" of his Democratic rival, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"Hillary Clinton’s North Korean policy is just one more calamitous diplomatic failure from a failed Secretary of State," Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller said in a statement.

