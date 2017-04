WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday welcomed a United Nations Security Council resolution that will expand existing U.N. sanctions on North Korea in response to its Jan. 6 nuclear test.

"Today, the international community, speaking with one voice, has sent Pyongyang a simple message: North Korea must abandon these dangerous programs and choose a better path for its people," Obama said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Eric Beech)