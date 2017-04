U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks during a joint news conference following a meeting with his British counterpart Michael Fallon at the Pentagon in Washington December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter called his Japanese counterpart, Gen Nakatani, to discuss the North Korea nuclear test and reaffirm U.S. security commitments to Japan and allies in the region, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"Secretary Carter and Minister Nakatani both agreed that the nuclear test by North Korea is an unacceptable and irresponsible act that undermines regional security and stability," and condemned the act, the Pentagon said in a statement.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)