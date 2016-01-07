Ko Yun-hwa (L), Administrator of Korea Meteorological Administration, points at where seismic waves observed in South Korea came from, during a media briefing at Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

WASHINGTON Th U.S. Defense Department continues to review options with South Korea to respond to North Korea's nuclear test, the Pentagon said on Thursday, reiterating that the U.S. commitment to South Korea's security is ironclad.

"We are confident that we, working in lock steps with South Koreans, can respond appropriately to this action and continue to review all options that need to be considered at this point," Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook told a briefing.

He was replying to a question about reports that South Korea had asked the United States to deploy strategic weapons on the Korean Peninsula. Cook did not give details about any such request.

