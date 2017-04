U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry votes at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke to South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se on Wednesday about North Korea's nuclear test, the U.S. State Department said.

Kerry reiterated the U.S. commitment to South Korea's security and "emphasized the need for a unified international response to the DPRK's provocative actions," the State Department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler)