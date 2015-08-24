North Koreans who signed up to join the army march in the midst of political tension with South Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 23, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

SEOUL North Korea expressed regret over a landmine incident that wounded two South Korean soldiers this month, the two sides said in a joint statement issued on Tuesday after marathon talks between the rival states aimed at easing tensions.

The statement also said South Korea had agreed to stop anti-North propaganda broadcasts at noon on Wednesday and that the two Koreas would hold follow-up talks in Seoul or Pyongyang to discuss a range of issues on improving ties.

North Korea's state media issued the statement separately.

However, the South's envoy Kim Kwan-jin, who is the chief presidential national security advisor, told a news conference following the talks that it was not the time to discuss holding a summit meeting of the two Koreas' leaders,

