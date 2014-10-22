Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
WASHINGTON Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) Chief Executive Wes Bush on Wednesday said he was encouraged by growing recognition among U.S. lawmakers about the risks of continuing mandatory budget cuts at a time when threats were growing around the globe.
But Bush said it was too soon to predict that Congress would act to ease or rescind cuts known as sequestration that are due to resume in 2016.
"I am encouraged by the growing thoughtfulness of the discussion ... and the genuine desire on the part of folks on both sides of the aisle and both sides of Congress, both houses of Congress, to kind of step back and rethink this," Bush told analysts on a quarterly earnings call.
"But ... there are so many political dynamics associated with the budget these days that it would be difficult to put a stake in the ground and say yeah, 'This is going to change.'
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.