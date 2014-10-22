Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
WASHINGTON U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) said international sales would account for 13 percent of total revenues in 2014, up from 10 percent in 2013, and should continue growing in coming years.
Northrop Grumman Chief Executive Wes Bush told analysts the company saw good prospects for foreign sales of its Global Hawk unmanned, high-altitude surveillance planes, the Triton unmanned system built for use over oceans, and the E-2D airborne warning and control aircraft, as well as Northrop-built radars.
He said the company expected foreign sales to grow further in coming years, but did not plan to set specific percentage targets for how much they would contribute to overall revenues.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Diane Craft)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.