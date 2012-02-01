Weapons manufacturer Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) posted an 80 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit but said earnings and sales would drop in 2012 given the challenging U.S. defense spending environment.

Rob Stallard, defense analyst with RBC Capital Markets, said Northrop's results were in line with those of other defense companies, which are all bracing for declining defense spending.

"The pattern continues - defense revenues light, defense margins strong. With volumes heading down and the customer tightening the terms, we shall see how long this situation can last," he said.

Northrop, which builds unmanned planes and other equipment for the military, was the last of the five big U.S. defense companies to report results. Nearly all forecast lower earnings and revenues for 2012, and continued focus on share buybacks, portfolio adjustments and moves to trim overhead.

Fourth-quarter earnings were $550 million, or $2.09 per share, from $306 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, a year earlier, far outpacing analysts' average forecast of $1.67 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Fourth-quarter and full-year results demonstrate our progress in achieving superior operating performance and effective cash deployment," said Northrop Chief Executive Wes Bush. He said the company would continue to focus on cutting costs, generating cash and creating value for shareholders.

Quarterly revenue fell to $6.5 billion from $6.9 billion a year earlier, with the aerospace systems segment posting a 4 percent drop in revenue due to lower volume in space systems and manned aircraft programs, particularly the F-35.

At the same time, operating margins beat analysts' expectations in every segment, led by the company's information systems sector, which benefitted from non-military orders.

Both quarterly and full-year results reflected Northrop's spinoff of its shipbuilding business, now called Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII.N).

Bush told analysts that he felt the company was well-aligned with a new U.S. national security strategy unveiled by Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, given its strong focus on key Northrop business areas such as intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance, unmanned systems and cyberspace.

"Our leading capabilities in these areas will be essential to securing our national interests with a smaller, more agile force structure and reduced defense budgets," Bush said.

Panetta last week outlined a variety of budget cuts that would slash nearly half a trillion dollars from planned spending over the next decade, including cancellation of a key part of Northrop's signature unmanned Global Hawk drone program.

Bush said Northrop revenues were expected to drop to between $24.7 billion and $25.4 billion in 2012, largely due to the termination of an Air Force weather satellite program and the wind-down of B-2 bomber upgrades.

Aside from those factors, the company's core portfolio was expected to see growth in revenue of about 2 percent, but additional budget-driven changes could prevent revenue from reaching the top of that sales range, he said.

Bush said Northrop was disappointed by termination of the Block 30 version of the high-altitude Global Hawk drone, and was talking with the Pentagon about more cost-effective ways to transition to programs based on Global Hawk. He gave no details.

Overall, Bush said the company's portfolio was in sync with the new Pentagon strategy, citing continuing support for Northrop's unmanned Fire Scout helicopter, the Navy's version of its unmanned high-altitude drone, development of a new long-range bomber, as well as offensive and defensive cyber programs.

Bush echoed comments from other industry executives, warning that an additional $500 billion in cuts to defense spending triggered by lawmakers' failure to find budget cuts elsewhere would "seriously endanger national security."

Northrop said free cash flow in the fourth quarter totaled $1.4 billion before discretionary contributions to pension accounts. The company repurchased 11.8 million shares in the fourth quarter and 40.2 million shares in 2011.

Northrop's total backlog for 2011 was $39.5 billion, compared with $46.8 billion in 2010, reflecting a $3 billion adjustment to acknowledge the reduced likelihood that certain open but unfulfilled contracts would turn into sales.

Northrop beat its own profit forecast for 2011, reporting a 17 percent rise in earnings per share to $7.41, up from $6.32 in 2010. It said improved performance, lower interest expenses and share buybacks more than offset lower sales and higher taxes.

Northrop in October forecast 2011 earnings per share of $6.95 to $7.05 a share. It said 2012 earnings per share would drop to around $6.40 to $6.70.

Revenue in the full year dropped to $26.4 billion from $28.1 billion, reflecting U.S. budget constraints, the spinoff of Huntington Ingalls, and other moves to cut volume in non-core and underperforming businesses.

Northrop shares were trading nearly 3 percent higher at $59.77 on the New York Stock Exchange around in early afternoon, outpacing gains among defense stocks.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Mark Porter, Phil Berlowitz)