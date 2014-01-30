WASHINGTON U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N), whose products include surveillance drones, reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday despite a drop in revenues and said share buybacks would drive earnings per share higher in 2014.

Net profit fell 10 percent to $478 million, or $2.12 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $533 million, or $2.14 per share, a year earlier.

Revenues dropped to $6.16 billion from $6.48 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected quarterly earnings per share of $1.94 on revenues of $6.01 billion, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell 5 percent to $6.16 billion at the company, which makes the Global Hawk unmanned spy planes. Sales from its aerospace business fell 7 percent to $2.43 billion.

Northrop Grumman shares were up 1.6 percent to $113.94 in early trading.

The company said it expects revenue of $23.5 billion to $23.8 billion in 2014, with short-cycle businesses likely to be hit particularly hard. But it said share buybacks would drive earnings per share higher to $8.70 to $9 a share, after a 7-percent increase to $8.35 in 2013.

Northrop Chief Executive Wes Bush said lower U.S. military spending would continue to depress revenues in 2014, but the company remained focused on "superior program performance, effective cash deployment and portfolio alignment."

Northrop said it repurchased 27.3 million shares for $2.4 billion in 2013, and still had authorization for $3.1 billion in additional buybacks. The company said it was about one third of the way to its goal of retiring 60 million shares of outstanding common stock.

Rob Stallard, analyst with RBC Capital Markets, said Northrop often beat Wall Street's expectations.

"We think this trend is likely to continue into 2014, and is particularly positive given the initial EPS guide is 4 percent above the street," Stallard wrote in an analyst note.

(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore and Andrea Shalal-Esa in Washington; Editing by Don Sebastian and Nick Zieminski)