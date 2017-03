WASHINGTON The Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency said on Wednesday it had added $750 million to Northrop Grumman Corp's contract to manage the information technology of the U.S. ballistic missile defense system.

The new contract brought the potential value of the contract to $3.25 billion from $2.5 billion, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Richard Chang)