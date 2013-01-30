Citigroup sees 10 percent-plus rise in quarterly markets revenue
NEW YORK Citigroup expects first-quarter trading revenue will be up by a "low double-digit" percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) expects to produce strong cash flow again in 2013 after generating $2.3 billion in 2012, and will continue returning "a substantial amount of cash" to shareholders, the company's chief financial officer told analysts on Thursday.
"We expect to continue our balanced cash deployment strategy that returns a substantial amount of cash to our shareholders," CFO Jim Palmer said on an analyst call. Cash flow should be weighted toward the second half of the year, he said.
Chief Executive Wes Bush said the company also expects to continue expanding its international sales this year, increasing their share of total sales to over 10 percent from around 8 percent in 2012.
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
NEW YORK Citigroup expects first-quarter trading revenue will be up by a "low double-digit" percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.
DETROIT U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp on Tuesday reported a much wider-than-expected quarterly loss on continued industry weakness but said its new product line positioned it well for an expected market rebound in the second half of 2017.
Delta Air Lines Inc on Monday cut its operating margin forecast for the current quarter, citing higher costs, and said it expected passenger unit revenue, a closely watched revenue metric, to be at the lower end of its forecast.