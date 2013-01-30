Citigroup sees 10 percent-plus rise in quarterly markets revenue
NEW YORK Citigroup expects first-quarter trading revenue will be up by a "low double-digit" percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.
U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected earnings per share for the fourth quarter, despite a drop in sales, citing a big jump in operating income from its electronic systems division and a lower share count.
But it said sales and earnings would drop sharply in 2013, given the mounting pressure on the U.S. defense budget.
Fourth-quarter earnings from continuing operations rose to $2.14 per diluted share from $2.09 a year earlier, far exceeding analyst forecasts. On a pension-adjusted basis, EPS rose 11 percent to $2.06 in the quarter from $1.85 a year earlier. Sales dropped to $6.47 billion in the quarter from $6.51 a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast fourth quarter EPS of $1.74.
Northrop forecast sales would drop further to around $24 billion in the full 2013 year, down from $25.2 billion in 2012, while EPS from continuing operations would be around $6.85 to $7.15, down sharply from $7.81 in 2012.
DETROIT U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp on Tuesday reported a much wider-than-expected quarterly loss on continued industry weakness but said its new product line positioned it well for an expected market rebound in the second half of 2017.
Delta Air Lines Inc on Monday cut its operating margin forecast for the current quarter, citing higher costs, and said it expected passenger unit revenue, a closely watched revenue metric, to be at the lower end of its forecast.