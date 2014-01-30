UBS cuts bonus pool by 17 percent, CEO makes $13.5 million
ZURICH UBS cut its bonus pool by 17 percent in 2016 to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion) after full-year net profit almost halved at Switzerland's biggest bank.
WASHINGTON Northrop Grumman Corp's (NOC.N) international sales grew 20 percent to $2.5 billion, or just over 10 percent of revenue, in 2013 and are expected to expand further to about 13 percent of sales in 2014, Chief Executive Officer Wes Bush said on Thursday.
Bush told analysts that growth in foreign sales was helping to offset declines in U.S. orders, and was a significant driver for higher sales in the company's aerospace systems and electronic systems sectors in 2013.
"We see emerging opportunities around the globe that our portfolio should allow us to address," Bush said, citing demand for unmanned platforms, airborne surveillance carried out by manned military aircraft, electronics, cyber, and other offerings.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; editing by Matthew Lewis)
ZURICH UBS cut its bonus pool by 17 percent in 2016 to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion) after full-year net profit almost halved at Switzerland's biggest bank.
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
WESTONARIA, South Africa The chief executive of South Africa's Gold Fields has warned that first quarter production at its South Deep mine could be lower than expected due to safety stoppages.