Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik reacts as he returns after a break to the court room, in Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/Files

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik smiles as he arrives at the court room in Oslo Courthouse in this August 24, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/Files

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik (C) arrives to hear the verdict in his trial at a courtroom in Oslo in this August 24, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/Files

SKIEN, Norway Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik raised his right arm in a Nazi salute on Tuesday as he arrived for the first day of the lawsuit he is bringing against the Norwegian state to change the conditions of his detention.

Breivik argues he is the victim of inhuman treatment. The state says the conditions are lawful. The lawsuit is taking place in the gym hall of Skien prison, where Breivik is being held, in southern Norway.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Alister Doyle)