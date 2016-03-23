Mercedes-Benz undecided if it will sell future U.S. diesels
NEW YORK Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz USA chief said the German automaker has not decided whether to resume selling diesel vehicles in the United States.
LONGYEARBYEN - In the world's northernmost settlement with more than 1,000 residents a Brazilian filmmaker and photographer is capturing images of the mountains and frozen landscape and providing memories for tourists ... with drones.
Francisco Mattos, who lives and works in Longyearbyen, said drones are the best way to photograph and film the vastness of the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard.
"Out here in the Arctic the mountains are too big, everything is too big, you don't have perspective sometimes if you don't see it from above," Mattos explained, adding he works with tourist groups and individuals to give them a record of their experiences.
OSLO Scientists have tracked fish off New York by following the traces of DNA left in the water, a technique that could help gauge life in rivers, lakes and the oceans around the world, a study showed on Wednesday.