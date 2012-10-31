OSLO Norway will stop buying foreign currency for its massive $650 billion wealth fund in November, defying expectations for big purchases and sending an already strong currency even higher.

The central bank's move, touted as a one-off technical change, rattled markets that had expected sustained currency buys, which have also helped to hold down the crown's value as investors seek a safe haven from the euro crisis.

Indeed, the crown's strength on the back of Norway's booming economy is the main reason the bank cut rates in March and why it is expected to announce no change in its main policy rate later on Wednesday.

The Norges Bank said it would cut foreign currency purchases to zero, after buying around $87 million a day in October, because it had already built up a buffer and could now also use the state's foreign currency income from oil more flexibly.

"These changes have reduced Norges Bank's need to purchase foreign exchange in the market," the bank said in a statement. "In addition, Norges Bank has increased the size of the petrobuffer portfolio considerably through 2012 for covering the transfers towards the end of the year."

A booming offshore oil sector and a healthy public sector will help Norway's economy grow by more than 3 percent this year, even as European Union economies are seen contracting.

Data on Wednesday showed that Norwegian retail trade and credit growth remained robust, keeping consumption high, even as growth is slowing from elevated levels.

Markets were taken by surprise by the bank's announcement because it had sharply increased currency buys in September and past practice indicated it would again raise it in November, perhaps even doubling its purchases.

"They also said they could now buy FX in December, which will give them a lot more flexibility," SEB analyst Erica Blomgren said. "I think there's still a bias for smaller buys earlier in the year then increasing it later, but the highs will not be that high and the bank will smooth it out more."

The wealth fund, which holds $130,000 for every man, woman and child in Norway, invests Norway's surplus oil revenue in stocks, bonds and real estate, with 80 percent of its holdings in euros, pounds, dollars and yen.

The central bank converts tax income paid by energy firms and invests exclusively abroad.

The crown currency surged nearly a full percent on the surprise move, creating a headache for the bank which had already warned it was very strong. At 1209 GMT, it was at 7.40 against the euro, stronger from 7.44 before the announcement but off an intraday high of 7.3770.

Domestic factors alone would have warranted rate hikes, the bank said earlier, but higher rates could push the crown to a record high, eroding competitiveness and lowering an already anemic inflation rate.

Wednesday's data "could be a first sign that growth is slowing," Nordea said. "However strong growth in household income and a still tight labor market argues for stronger consumption figures looking ahead."

Norges Bank releases its next rate decision at 1300 GMT on Wednesday and analysts expect the bank to stay on hold and indicate a rate hike sometime around mid-year or early second-half. ($1 = 5.7270 Norwegian crowns)

(Addition reporting by Victoria Klesty, Vegard Botterli, Nerijus Adomaitis, Camilla Knudsen and Terje Solsvik. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)