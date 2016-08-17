Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
OSLO Norwegian oil and gas companies plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2.5 million tonnes in the decade to 2030 as part of efforts to rein in global warming, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association said on Wednesday.
Statoil said it would account for 2 million tonnes of the total cuts planned for the Norwegian continental shelf.
The goals could be achieved by measures including more efficient technology, electrification of offshore platforms, carbon capture and storage, the Association said in a statement.
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.