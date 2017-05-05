Chile rains leave four dead, thousands homeless
SANTIAGO Intense rains and snowstorms in central and southern Chile have left four people dead and nearly 3,000 homeless, as well as hundreds of thousands without power, authorities said on Saturday.
OSLO Norway's wealth fund has excluded Bharat Heavy Electricals from its investment portfolio because of concerns over the environmental impact of a plant the Indian company is building, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.
The $935-billion Norwegian fund, the world's largest, is not allowed to invest in companies that breach certain ethical guidelines set by the Norwegian Parliament. These include producing nuclear weapons, tobacco or anti-personnel landmines.
BHEL, an engineering and manufacturing company that is majority-owned by the government of India, did not reply to requests for comment.
It's stock was excluded from the Norwegian fund's portfolio because of "the risk of severe environmental damage" resulting from the building of a coal-fired power plant close to the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest, in Bangladesh, the fund's ethics watchdog said in a statement.
This is an area with "universally unique environmental qualities" the Council on Ethics said, adding that "there is an unacceptable risk of the company contributing to or being responsible for severe environmental damage".
The Council on Ethics makes recommendations to the board of the central bank, which then decides whether to follow them through and instructs the fund's management to take action. The fund is managed by a unit of the central bank.
The watchdog said that BHEL "did not reply to the Council's inquiries initially, but has later submitted comments to a draft recommendation, stating that there is no need to dredge the waterways" through which ships will access the plant.
The fund has sold all its holdings in BHEL, which it did ahead of the publication of the decision. The fund did so gradually so as not to alert market participants.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)
SANTIAGO Intense rains and snowstorms in central and southern Chile have left four people dead and nearly 3,000 homeless, as well as hundreds of thousands without power, authorities said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.
OSLO U.S. President Donald Trump is sending U.S. energy production "back to the past" with disastrous decisions to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement and to promote the coal industry, a senior Vatican official said on Friday.