Norwegian judiciary are pictured in the courtroom during the first day of trial of Anders Behring Breivik (2R) in Oslo, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Defendant Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik talks to his lawyer Vibeke Hein Baera (R) before the start of the first day of his his terrorism and murder trial in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Judges Wenche Elizabeth Arntzen (R) and Arne Lyng (background, L) attend the first day of the trial against Anders Behring Breivik in Oslo, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Defendant Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik waits for his terrorism and murder trial to start, in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

OSLO The Norwegian anti-Islam militant Anders Behring Breivik who massacred 77 people in July arrived under heavy armed guard at an Oslo courthouse on Monday, lifting his arm in what he has called a rightist salute as his trial began.

"I do not recognize the Norwegian courts. You have received your mandate from political parties which support multiculturalism", Breivik told the court. "I do not acknowledge the authority of the court."

Breivik, 33, has admitted setting off a car bomb that killed eight people at government headquarters in Oslo, then massacring 69 in a shooting spree at an island summer camp for Labour Party youths.

