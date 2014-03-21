A worker puts finishing touches on the booth of German flight operator Air Berlin for the upcoming International Tourism fair (ITB) in Berlin March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

OSLO Norwegian Air Shuttle, Europe's third-largest budget airline, is not in talks to buy Air Berlin (AB1.DE), the company told Reuters on Friday, denying a report in business daily Finansavisen that it was.

"Under normal circumstances we would not comment on such rumors and speculations in the market. But on this occasion I can deny that Norwegian Air is a potential buyer," Norwegian Air spokeswoman Anne-Sissel Skaanvik said in an interview.

Air Berlin said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks over options and was therefore pushing back its annual results a week, pushing up its shares 15 percent in the session.

Norwegian Air is Europe's third-largest airline by passenger numbers after Ryanair (RYA.I) and EasyJet (EZJ.L).

