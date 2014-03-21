Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
OSLO Norwegian Air Shuttle, Europe's third-largest budget airline, is not in talks to buy Air Berlin (AB1.DE), the company told Reuters on Friday, denying a report in business daily Finansavisen that it was.
"Under normal circumstances we would not comment on such rumors and speculations in the market. But on this occasion I can deny that Norwegian Air is a potential buyer," Norwegian Air spokeswoman Anne-Sissel Skaanvik said in an interview.
Air Berlin said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks over options and was therefore pushing back its annual results a week, pushing up its shares 15 percent in the session.
Norwegian Air is Europe's third-largest airline by passenger numbers after Ryanair (RYA.I) and EasyJet (EZJ.L).
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.