A Norwegian Air Shuttle Boeing 737-800 is seen in the air near Oslo Airport, Gardermoen in this July 17, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Kyrre Lien/Scanpix

OSLO Nordic budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NWC.OL) placed one of Europe's biggest-ever aircraft orders on Wednesday, taking a big bet on the continent's recovery and hoping to push struggling rival SAS AB (SAS.ST) closer to the abyss.

The order for 222 narrow-body aircraft worth $21.5 billion at list prices will be split between Boeing Corp (BA.N) and EADS EAD.PA unit Airbus, giving both firms major victories as they slug it out for dominance of the skies.

The order -- for 100 of Boeing's new 737 MAX8, 100 of the Airbus A320neo and 22 Boeing 787-800s -- is only the second major order for the new Boeings after Southwest Airlines placed a firm order for 150 in December. It is also the first time Norwegian will used Airbuses in its Boeing-only fleet.

"The idea is to act a little countercyclically in these markets ... when night is darkest," Norwegian Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos told a news conference.

"The world (economy) is in a state of decline and that is when you should act," he said, adding the airline got an advantageous price as Europe's airline industry is in the doldrums.

Norwegian Air shares surged as much as 12 percent to a three-month high and traded up 8 percent at 1012 GMT, while SAS was down 2.2 percent.

Norwegian listed both the Boeing and Airbus orders as firm while the European planemaker called the deal a memorandum of understanding, meaning it is subject to confirmation before it can appear in its order book.

The orders, coming hours ahead of Boeing's annual earnings statement, coincide with plans by both leading aircraft makers to increase production of the narrowbody 737 and A320 jets which are already at record levels.

The companies are banking on continued strong demand from airlines anxious to lock in fuel savings and meet traffic growth in Asian and the Middle East, but questions have been raised over the availability of financing amid the European debt crisis and the level of discounts offered to maintain sales momentum.

"We ... think that the strength of the narrowbody order books further justifies the production increases announced by Boeing and Airbus, but that the real focus for investors will be margin performance as production ramps up," RBC Capital Markets analyst Rob Stallard said.

Norwegian also signed options for another 100 of the new Boeings and 50 A320neos as it seeks to replace it entire fleet of 62 aircraft with deliveries starting in 2016.

FINANCING KEY

Norwegian said it planned to finance the deal with borrowings from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (Ex-Im) and European Export Credit Agencies and will not need to issue shares to raise capital given low prices and the strong financing deal.

But some analysts are skeptical regarding the financing, given that the airline's entire market capitalization is around $430 million.

"The financing for the deal is seen as a major uncertainty currently... we would not expect for the whole deal to be financed debt only," brokerage Terra Markets said in a note.

"The order is indicated to have a list price of NOK 127bn, which even assuming a significant discount still seems demanding for Norwegian with (its) current market capitalization of 2.3 billion crowns," it said.

But analysts said Norwegian was also taking advantage of Scandinavia's relative health compared with the euro zone. Norway, which is outside the EU, is enjoying healthy growth thanks to its lucrative oil sector, while non euro zone member Sweden is also relatively healthy.

Analysts said the move was also an attempt to drive a stake through the heart of struggling legacy carrier SAS.

"This will be a huge growth story for the future, and as we see it, SAS is not even close to be able to match anything like this considering their debt situation," Christian Dyvik, an analyst at Handelsbanken, said.

SAS, which has for years been struggling with cut-price rivals and an aged fleet of planes, has not made a full-year profit since 2007. It expects to report a profit for 2011 as cost-cutting measures bear fruit, but in the longer term many analysts believe it will not survive alone.

While SAS struggles, Norwegian has thrived, lifting passenger numbers by 3 million in 2011 to 16 million.

"This (order) enables Norwegian to become one of the dominating players on the European market in the future," said Hans Erik Jacobsen, an analyst at Swedbank First Securities.

"There will be a considerable consolidation in the European airline market in the years to come, where much of the market will be concentrated to fewer players."

Norwegian was established in 1993 and serves 261 routes in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East from bases in Stockholm, Oslo and Copenhagen, among others.

(Additional reporting by Victoria Klesty and Tim Hepher; Editing by David Holmes)