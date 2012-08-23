NEW YORK National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) (NOV.N) is in market with a $6 billon financing to back its acquisition of Robbins & Myers Inc, senior bankers told Thomson Reuters LPC.

Wells Fargo and DnB NOR are leading the deal, sources said.

Wells Fargo and DnB declined to comment. A spokesman from NOV did not return calls by press time.

The facility consists of a $3 billion revolver and a $3 billion bridge loan. Proceeds back the $2.5 billion acquisition of Robbins & Myers and refinance existing debt.

Given a senior unsecured rating of A2, the revolver pays 8bp on an undrawn basis and 87.5bp over Libor when the facility is drawn down.

Pricing on the bridge will be subject to duration and ticking fees and opens at 125bp over Libor.

Proceeds from the revolver will refinance NOV's existing $2 billion, five-year revolving credit. The existing revolver was set to expire April 21, 2013.

Syndication of the bridge loan to the company's top-tier banks has already begun. The revolver is expected to launch its retail round at a bank meeting on September 7.

NOV said on August 9 it had entered into an agreement to acquire Robbins & Myers in a $2.5 billion all-cash transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, Robbins & Myers' shareholders will receive $60 per share in cash in return for each of the approximately 42.4 million shares outstanding.

NOV is a manufacturer of equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling and production operations, the provision of oilfield services, and supply chain integration services to the upstream oil and gas industry.

Robbins & Myers is a supplier of engineered, application-critical equipment and systems for the energy and chemical markets.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2012.

