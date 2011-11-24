U.N. seeks $2.1 billion to avert famine in Yemen
GENEVA The United Nations appealed on Wednesday for $2.1 billion to provide food and other life-saving assistance to 12 million people in Yemen who face the threat of famine after two years of war.
LONDON Novartis's costly eye drug Lucentis has been rejected for another new use by Britain's health cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE, following a similar setback in July.
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said on Thursday its preliminary recommendation was against using Lucentis for visual impairment caused by macular oedema secondary to central or branch retinal vein occlusion.
NICE, which decides if particular treatments should be used on the state-run health service, had previously rejected Lucentis for diabetic macular oedema.
Macular oedema is caused by fluid collecting in the central part of the retina, leading to blurred central vision and other problems.
The cost watchdog said Lucentis could not be recommended because of "gaps and uncertainties" in the evidence on its effectiveness compared with other treatments.
The drug, which is injected into the eye, is still recommended for wet age-related macular degeneration, although its use in this condition has sparked debate because low doses of Roche's Avastin work in a similar way and cost a fraction of the price.
Future Lucentis sales had looked very uncertain earlier this year ahead of a head-to-head trial comparing it with Avastin. In the event, the trial results showed that although Avastin was just as effective, it had more side effects, going some way to protecting Lucentis.
Lucentis costs 742.17 pounds ($1,200) per injection.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
NEW DELHI A group backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that works on India's immunization program will now be funded by the health ministry, a government official said, a move in part prompted by fears foreign donors could influence policy making.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Amgen Inc's treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adult patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis, the U.S. biotech company said on Tuesday.